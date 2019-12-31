Greg Erickson notes programs available to area

On Dec. 19, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Greg Erickson as our speaker to their breakfast meeting at Culver’s in Wautoma. Greg is with the Waushara County Human Services for the past seven years and explained how there are many services and programs available to the community. The list consists of help dealing with Alcohol & other Drug Abuse, Child Protective Services, Crisis/Adult Protective Services, Clinical Services, Youth Justice, and Community Support Program. The vision of the Department is to provide services within a continuum of care, leadership in developing resources to meet local needs, advocacy on behalf of the county residents and assurance of quality in services delivered. If you feel you could benefit from help in any of these areas or see if they can offer help in another area please contact Greg Erickson at 920-787-6633 or email Greg at Greg.Erickson@co.waushara.wi.us.