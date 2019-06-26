Grant supports pregnant and parenting moms

Expectant and new parents have common questions about their child’s development. Efforts to provide parents with answers to these questions, individualize support needed most, and linkages to community services will get a shot in the arm as a result of a new round of Basic Needs Giving Partnership grants.

The grants, which were recently awarded by the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, will fund collaborative projects in Waushara, Green Lake, and Winnebago Counties that address root causes of poverty like the lack of family support and access to health care.

Healthy Families Wau-shara County, a new program offering voluntary nurse home visiting services, will be supported with a three year, $94,938 grant. The free program connects families with community resources to improve their child’s health, nutrition, and developmental outcomes within the familiarity and convenience of the family’s own home.

For the people working regularly with pregnant and parenting mothers, the need for these services could not be clearer.

“Waushara County had no hospital providing mater-nity services and no public transportation system, making it difficult for parents to access important services prenatally and in a child’s infant years,” said Jan Novak, prevention specialist services coordinator for the Waushara County Department of Human Services.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to expand access for families in Waushara County to receive supportive services through this nationally proven model,” added April Niemi, deputy director of early childhood development for CAP Services.

The grant from the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, which is supported by the U.S. Venture Fund for Basic Needs within the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, the J.J. Keller Foundation, and other community partners.

Proceeds from the U.S. Venture Open held fund the U.S. Venture Fund for Basic Needs. The golf outing raised a record $4.13 million in 2018.

The Oshkosh Area Community Foundation announced 16 new Basic Needs Giving Partnership grants totaling $826,104 and distributed $332,500 to multiple year grants. One of the grants included was the Boys & Girls Club of the Tri-County Area. $286,500 was given over three years to grow the mentoring program that was piloted in the Berlin Area School District last year for youth ages 9-17 and launch a similar program partnership with the Green Lake Area School District.