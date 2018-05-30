Girl Scouts complete Community Take Action Project

The Girls Scout Troop 6125 recently completed their Community Take Action Project that was needed to bridge from Juniors to Cadettes. The 6th grade scouts—ages 11-12—collected food donations and donated $260 from their cookie sales toward the project. The girls made 19 family meals with extra food items and donated them to the Waushara County Food Pantry. The girls who participated were Kayli Bagley, Alyssa Szymanski, Sierra Royston, Alayna Kuerschner , Kylie Netko, Cami Culver, and Haley Hovet. These girls were guided and assisted by their Troop leaders Shannon Evans, Molly Szymanski, and Jennifer Culver.