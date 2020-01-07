Gear named state American Legion Dept. Adjutant

On behalf of The Amer-ican Legion, Department of Wisconsin, please welcome the next Department Adjutant (Executive Director), Nathan Gear.

Nathan grew up in the agricultural area of Hancock, located in Waushara County. He worked for local dairy farms and his grandparent’s exotic game farm, the What Next Place. Nathan graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield.

Nathan’s 26 years of military service began in 1994 when he enlisted in the Army as a Mechanized Infantryman, assigned to HHC 1-5th MECH Infantry Battalion Ft. Hood TX. During this time, he deployed with Task Force 1-5 CAV, 2nd Brigade Combat Team to Kuwait in response to Iraqi aggression and in support of Operation Intrinsic Action earning the award of the Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze Service Star during the Southwest Asia Cease Fire Campaign.

After separating from active duty, he joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade (Mechanized) in 1998. Nathan reclassified as a Cannon Crewmember, in Charlie Battery 1st Battalion 120th Field Artillery, Stevens Point, and served in various Non-Commissioned Officer leadership positions. In 2003, he accepted an Active Guard Reserve position in Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion serving in numerous positions to include regional and national committee roles.

Beginning in 2009, Nathan specialized in Air Assault operations that supported joint service members, the Wisconsin National Guard Counterdrug Programs and Wisconsin Department of Justice, law-enforcement agencies, Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and Officer Candidate School (OCS) programs.

In 2016 he was selected for the Military Science Instructor position at UW-Madison Army ROTC. He also served as a Platoon Sergeant at the Officer Strength Training Company, Pre-Cadet Course in Madison, developing future Army Officers. He deployed to Africa as a Team Leader to the island of Madagascar in 2017, to conduct joint training and humanitarian missions with the Malagasy military.

Nathan holds several leadership certifications and academic degrees that include: Associates of Science in Computer Information Systems-Programmer/Analyst from Mid-State Technical College, Stevens Point; Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and Communication from Concordia University, Mequon; completion of the Master Educator Course through the University of Louisville’s College of Education & Human Development and U.S. Army Cadet Command, FT. Knox, KY.

Nathan currently lives in Madison, WI with his significant other, Ryell, and their four children: Paisley, Jaxson, Karsen, and Kaitlyn.

Nathan states, “The American Legion is one of the most highly reputable and valuable veteran organizations in our nation. I have witnessed first-hand the importance of and impact this organization has on local communities, state, and country. As the next Department Adjutant, I am honored and blessed to continue serving the Legion Wisconsin programs, traditions, and veterans. I look forward to working with fellow Legionnaires and leading the professional Headquarters, Veteran Service Office and Camp American Legion teams into the next centennial. I will continue to drive forward the mission to serve veterans, their families and their communities.