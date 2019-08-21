Former firefighter, Doug Reilly, speaks to Kiwanis

On Aug. 15, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club had one of its very own members, Doug Reilly, as their speaker. Doug spoke about his career with the DNR in Wautoma as a Forest Firefighter from 1971 to 1997. Doug told us how every two years each firefighter has to pass a physical fitness test in Green Bay to be a fire fighter in Wisconsin. Doug also passed a much harder physical fitness test to be able to be called up to fight fires out west. Doug has helped fight fires in California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Michigan. Information Doug gave about fighting fires out West were crews consisted of the crew boss and 19 fire fighters, the fire camps were like little cities with a huge portable kitchen, portable shower, and tool shop. The day started at 4 a.m. with eating a hot breakfast, packing your backpack for the day, a briefing on details of the fire and safety procedures, and then be on the fire line by 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Doug came with a few of the tools, such as the fire tent, his fire shovel, trenching tool, and the backpack he used in every fire. Another tool that is most common and favorite tool used by forest fighters is called a Pulaski. One last bit of interesting information Doug told us is while a fire fighter is on the fire line they are not allowed to drink soda only water or sport drinks like Gatorade. Interested in joining the Wautoma Kiwanis Club go to www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis to get an application or to learn more about this fun and active community minded club.