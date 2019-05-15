Fire Captain Rick King speaks at Kiwanis meeting

At the Wautoma Kiwanis weekly morning meeting on May 9, the club welcomed Rick King, who talked about the Wautoma Volunteer Fire Department. Rick is a Captain on the Wautoma Volunteer Fire Department. Rick came with some of the tools they use on calls, like thermal imaging cameras. The older one was rather big and can see on average 500 feet with a cost of $8,000, newer styles are much smaller in size, can see an average of 1,000 feet and cost $800. With the advancement in technology prices go down as does the size of the equipment. Now, the newest thermal imaging camera is inside the helmet, so each firefighter has a thermal imaging camera of their own. Another tool Rick spoke about was the carbon monoxide tester they use. Cost is $300 each and they need to be replaced every two years. Rick said the volunteer fire department has 36 volunteers who make up a dive team, EMS, fire fighters, and seven first responders. All members are paid for each run they go out on and have been trained for many hours to be able to be a part of the volunteer fire department. Firefighting training is completed at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, with the course being 32 hours per level of training. Rick also suggested that each home have a working smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector to help save lives. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer firefighter please call the Wautoma Fire Department non-emergency number at 920-787-7612. Volunteers are always needed.