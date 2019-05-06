Finley Zertler speaks at Kiwanis meeting

At their weekly breakfast meeting, Wautoma Kiwanis enjoyed hearing from Finley Zertler about the Wautoma Gymnastics & Activity Center. The Center has classes for children from preschool to age 18, and they currently have 80 members. Some members are doing gymnastics simply for the enjoyment of the sport, and some train to go to competitions around the state and the Midwest. The Club first formed at Wautoma Fitness 24/7 until they outgrew that space. They are currently in the Antiques Mall just east of Townline Road, Wautoma. As the children get taller, there is a limitation for girls on the uneven bars so there may come a time when the Zertler’s need to find a space with a higher ceiling to accommodate the 14-foot height of the bar. Zertler was a competitive gymnast when she was in school, and she achieved Level 10 which is the step below Elite Gymnastics, the level of the Olympians. She always wanted to have her own Gym and is very pleased with the response here in Wautoma. In addition to classes and practice, the Wautoma Gymnastics and Activity Center does birthday parties and holds Nerf Wars that are open to the public. Ian and Finley have been in Wautoma for seven years. They have two children, Regan and Lincoln.