Feline/Canine Friends located just south of Coloma held their annual rummage sale on May 18 and May 19 to raise money to support their efforts to rescue cats and dogs. Pictured is Brenda Misialek with kitten Jared, Luanne Schimmel and Maryann Riggs. For more information you can contact them via their website www.felinecanine@maqs.net or by phone 608-296-2000.