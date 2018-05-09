Democratic candidates to come to Mt. Morris park

The Four central Wisconsin county Democratic parties expect key candidates to attend their four-county picnic at Mt. Morris Town Park Saturday, Sept. 15 from 3-7 p.m.

From Tony Evers, Democratic candidate for Governor, to Dan Kohl, running to represent the 6th Congressional District in Washington D.C., the candidates are expected to draw at least 200 people. This is based on the attendance at a July four-county event in Berlin featuring U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin.

It won’t hurt that the county Democratic parties will provide free food and water. They’ll have two bands and shelters in case of rain, so hearing from the candidates is only part of the purpose of the gathering. Just having fun in a beautiful park that has a beach for swimming and a boat landing.

Adams, Waushara, Mar-quette, and Green Lake counties are located in the heart of Wisconsin. Form Ripon to Adams-Friendship, progressive residents have come together in their diversity. Along with county fair booths, parade floats, voter education, and establishing a High School Democratic Party, the active members of these parties are reaching out to neighbors with family-friendly events.

Mt. Morris is located in central Waushara County, about eight miles northeast of Wautoma, and 35 miles west of Oshkosh.

The confirmed candidates that will be attending the event are as followed: Tony Evers, Doug LaFollette (Secretary of State), Sarah Hodlewski (candidate for State Treasurer), Dan Kohk (candidate for 6th C.D. running against Glenn Grothman), Erin Tracy (40th Assembly), Frank Buress (41st Assembly), and David Gorski (71nd Assembly) candidates.