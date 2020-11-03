Dave Schoenbeck recounts Honor Flight experience

Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed David Schoenbeck and his wife Carol as their guest speaker at their monthly dinner meeting held at Silvercryst Supper Club, Wautoma, on March 5. Dave spoke about his trip he was gifted with on the Honor Flight on Oct. 21, 2019. David told the Kiwanis Club that this program Honor Flight was started back in 2010, and they take veterans on an all-expense paid, one day trip to Washington DC. They have these trips four times a year April, May, August, and September. Around 3,500 veterans have taken part in this since the program started out of Wausau. Dave noted how he arrived at a hotel in Wausau the night before the flight, which would take place the following morning. He left for the airport at 5 a.m., and flew into Regan International in Washington DC at 9:45 a.m. Those on the flight stopped at many memorials. While at the Lincoln Memorial, they took a group photo of the 107 veterans on this trip. With special passes, the five buses were allowed entry to Arlington Cemetery. They arrived back at the Wisconsin airport about 10:30 p.m., where they were greeted by lines of people thanking them for their service and welcoming them back. Dave was drafted in 1964 and was in Vietnam for two years. Dave explained how thankful he was for such a wonderful gift that he received allowing him to go on the Honor Flight. It was a long day but a great day full of wonderful memories.