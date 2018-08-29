Cycling Club enjoys Amish Haystack

Coloma Cycling Club members Russ Clark, Florence Dittle, Steve Halvorsen, Elodia Geffers, Rich Dittle, Sue Apps (ride organizer), Tom Fisher, Steve Kehl, and Sheila and Tim Haas rode to the Amish Bent and Dent on County Rd B. on Aug. 18. This breakfast was a fundraiser to help pay medical bills for an Amish family. The breakfast was built in layers with breadcrumbs, eggs, ham, hamburger, and vegetables all topped with gravy. However, attendees had the option to compartmentalize their food if they liked. The ride was about 15 miles. The season is finishing up, and rides will begin next May. If you are interested in getting information, contact Sue at appssm@hotmail.com.