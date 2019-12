On Dec. 3, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club gave away their 46th iPad from their iPad Project to Cordell Kern from Redgranite. Cordell is in sixth grade at a Charter School in Waupaca. Pictured with Cordell are Barb Struzynski the Wautoma Kiwanis iPad Project Chairperson and Mary Braatz Wautoma Kiwanis iPad Project helper.