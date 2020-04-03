Community invited to attend Christian Women’s Club meeting

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is extending an invitation to area residents and welcome spring with a delicious luncheon and inspirational speaker. An invitation is extended regard-less of religious affiliation. Join the Club on Monday, March 16 at noon at the Silvercryst Restaurant and Supper Club in Wautoma to savor a delicious lunch and then sit back and enjoy the afternoon.

Spring is on the horizon and Christian Women’s Club is honored to have a Menasha resident, Tammy Propson, join them in welcoming spring. Her talk is titled Broken is Beautiful. Tammy is married, has two adult children, and is anxious to share with women how the trials of life may be the very thing that sets them free. Tammy has lived through trials of abuse, sickness, and broken relationships. At this time, she is happily married and content in her current season of life.

The Christian Women’s Club sponsors a prayer coffee, which is held on the Monday previous to the outreach meeting. Heartland House, 668 Cummings Road, Wautoma, WI, is the location of the prayer coffee but if you would like to share your home by hosting a Prayer Coffee, please speak to Karen Douma 920-787-3645. It is a morning of prayer and friendship beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. Please feel welcomed to attend on Monday, March 9, have a cup of coffee or tea, and an enjoyable morning.

Everyone is invited to the luncheon and program. There is a charge and reservations are necessary. If you would like to make a reservation or cancel please call 920-787-9093 or 920-787-3645. Reservations are due by Wednesday, March 11. Please remember that the kitchen prepares for reservations. If you cannot attend, please cancel or pass on your reservation to a friend. If you would like to attend and do not have transportation, call one of the above numbers.