Community group fights childhood hunger

Participants of the Plainfield, Poy Sippi, Redgranite, Saxeville and Wild Rose Senior Dining Centers along with kitchen and office staff worked together to fight childhood hunger in Waushara County. Together, the group raised $170 to support the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program during the programs annual Packer Backer campaign. The donation will sponsor one of more than 200 students currently participating in the program.

Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program Chair, Jan Novak “We truly appreciate this group of individuals working together to support our community’s children. Donations such as these are critical to sustain the program and meet local needs. They remind us that small groups working together can make a difference. “

The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program provides weekend meals for students who qualify for the Federal free/reduced lunch program and attend participating elementary schools located in Waushara County. Five to six non-perishable food items travel home in student’s backpacks each week. Students also receive coupons redeemable for free fresh food. The program is currently serving more than 200 students.

The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program is funded entirely by grants and donations received from individuals, businesses, organizations, and faith communities. Committee volunteers and others ensure each item of food contains ingredient and expiration date information for parents. Volunteer workers at Waushara Industries pack the food for delivery to schools each week.