Coloma Lions donate to Coloma Library

Two Coloma Lions delivered checks to the Coloma Library, the Community Center, and the Coloma Park as part of their on-going support of the community. The Coloma Lions Club hold two major fundraisers each year: The Pleasant Lake Fisheree (Feb 9) and the Chicken Chew (June 28-30). All money raised at these activities goes to support local organizations throughout the community and Lions International initiatives such as Leader Dogs for the blind. Accepting on behalf of the library was Sandy Zuehlke, Coloma Library Director. Pictured are First Vice President Lion Sue Apps, Sandy Zuehlke, and Third Vice President Lion Karen Giese.