Coloma Dynamites 4H Club accepts grant from David Eiler

The Coloma Dynamites 4H Club wrote a grant sponsored by Mutual Insurance of Wausau to help offset the cost of purchasing five additional event recycling bins. The club now owns 25 recycling bins, which they set out at the Coloma Chicken Chew, local events, and at the Waushara County Fair. The Coloma Dynamites were one of five organizations out of 29 applications to receive the $400 grant. David Eiler from Eiler Insurance Agency LLC in Brandon presents the check to club members and leaders Jaycie Sanchez, Erin Kelly, Bailey and Brooke Blader-Lucht, Braelyn Pionke, Karissa Rettler, Samuel Langenfeld, Noah Langenfeld, Jessica Rettler, Henry Flyte, Raegan Nelson, Amber Wills, Monique Cornel, Malakai Johnson, Addyson and Makenna Rettler, Isabell Nelson, Natalie and Luke Rasmussen, Skilar Johnson, Noreen Hamil, Charlie and Lola Flyte, and Elliana Rettler.