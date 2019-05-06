Chloe Gulbronson awarded $300 scholarship

Chloe Gulbronson was awarded a $300 scholarship by the Wolman-Minskey American Legion Auxiliary Unit 317. To qualify for the scholarship the applicant must be female and a direct descendant of a U.S. Veteran or have an active U.S. military parent. The Auxiliary is honored to be able to offer a scholarship. It has been several years since Unit 317 offered a scholarship and plans to continue the scholarship opportunity into the future. The American Legion Auxiliary meets the second Tuesday of the month at the WWII Building at 7 p.m. If you interested in serving veterans, their families and the community, then please come to the meeting or contact Delores Bruch, Unit President and Membership Chair at 715-228-4951. Pictured are Delores Bruch, Unit 317 President, Chloe Gulbronson, scholarship recipient, and Katherine Miller, Unit Secretary/Treasurer.