Chicken Chew will look different

Like many activities planned for the summer, the Chicken Chew, which is Coloma’s major festival, has been pretty much cancelled this summer. However, the famous Chicken BBQ will take place on Sunday, June 28, at the fire department. Chicken Chew will be back next summer, 2021, bigger and better than ever. The Coloma Lions and the Coloma Fire Department have joined forces to create a fantastic festival but everything came to a fast stop when Covid-19 hit.

Tickets for the chicken dinner and everything will be take-out only, Drive up, get your dinners, drive out.

Everything will be served at the Coloma Fire Department. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Coloma fire department members or at the Coloma Hotel. The group plans to serve 700 dinners with all profits going to the fire department and the Lions.

Please put June 28 on your calendar and join us in Coloma for our down-sized Chicken Chew.