CCW of St. Joseph’s gets together for boutique meeting

The CCW of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wautoma got together for a meeting on July 8 to discuss specifics concerning their annual boutique to be held in October. Present for the meeting were (front): Mary Whalen; (center): Irene Williams, Linda Cummings, and Diane Ruhland; (back): Edith Raatz, Helen Coz, Barb Struzynski, Sandy Pawlacyk, Deanna Grimm, and Barb Przybylski; (missing): Paula Caswell, Pat Hart, and Geri Harris.