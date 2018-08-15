Cathy Duesterhoeft speaks at Wautoma Kiwanis Club meeting

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Cathy Duesterhoeft from CAP Services as their guest speaker at the Aug. 9 morning meeting held at Culver’s. Cathy is in charge of the Skills Enhancement Program in Waushara County since June 2018. This program has been in Waushara County for 20 years and just started in Marquette County.

The program is funded by private donations and not the Federal Government. The program in Marquette was able to start because of donations from BMO Bank and National Exchange Bank & Trust. Eligibility Requirements for this program are resident of Marquette, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, or Waushara county, work at least 20 hours per week, and have a household income that meets eligibility guidelines.

A few items this program provides help to eligible participants are tuition, books, fees, training related transportation costs, and training related child care costs.

If you would like to find out more about this program to see if you are eligible please contact Cathy at Waushara Office 920-787-1422 or Marquette Office 608-369-3437 or go to capservices.org/skills.