CAP Services’ Board holds annual awards meeting

CAP Services Board of Directors held its annual awards meeting May 29, at the WWII Building in Wautoma.

The Arlene Stahmer Volunteer of the Year award, named after the longtime anti-poverty advocate and former CAP Board member from Marquette County, went to Paul Theyel, Wautoma, a five-year volunteer with CAP’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

“Paul always works at the site with a smile on his face,” said Connie Henn, tax assistance coordinator in Waushara County. “He sees the big picture and understands the needs of our lower income taxpayers.”

Theyel puts in extra work in order to achieve advanced and specialty tax law certifications. Last year, he pursued IRS certification to serve as the back-up site coordinator, ensuring a local representative would always be on hand to keep the site compliant with IRS requirements even if unexpected circumstances would arise.

The Board awarded Ascension COO Cheryl Pavelec-Marti with its 2019 Pnazek’s Box Award in recognition of her work on behalf of low-income individuals.

The award is named after Karl S. Pnazek, longtime CAP CEO, and recognizes an individual who, through innovation, initiative, insight and integrity creates out-of-the-box ideas/programs that have a positive impact on the people served by CAP or similar organization.

Pavelec-Marti and Saint Michael’s Hospital were instrumental in the development of the Ministry Dental Center in 2002 in partnership with Delta Dental of Wisconsin and CAP Services.

She has continued to champion the Center as a part of a team exploring a number of models for financial sustainability in recent years. That work culminated this year in the transition of the Center into Family Health La Clinica Stevens Point Dental, a federally qualified health care center able to access more favorable reimbursement rates.

“None of Cherrie’s efforts on behalf of low-income people were easy or short term,” said Mary Patoka, CAP CEO and president. “Her work and creativity have changed many lives.”

The Board awarded three $500 scholarships to CAP Services’ Skills Enhancement Program participants from Waushara County. The Skills program is a locally designed workforce development program that assists working, low-income individuals obtain the skills needed to compete for living wage jobs.

The Joanna Sherman Scholarship was awarded to Cierria McPerryman, Wautoma. McPerryman was also awarded the Clarence & Ruth Ruhland Memorial Scholarship.

The Betty A. Gellerup Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Cassi Weber, Wautoma.

In other business at the meeting, CAP welcomed new Board members including John Jarvis, Wild Rose; Lydia Davis, Iola; Stacey Donovan, Scandinavia; and Pam Her, Kaukauna. The Board voted Brett Jarman, chair; Jan Banicki, vice-chair; Cindy Jarvis, secretary; and Mary Walters, treasurer.

“We welcome the new and returning members to our board and its leadership,” said Patoka. “The deep local knowledge and range of experience the members bring to the table is critical to our agency and its mission to transform people and communities.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.