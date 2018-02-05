Calico Capers Quilt Guild to sponsor bus trip June 9

You are invited to join the Calico Capers Quilt Guild for a fun-filled day on Saturday June 9. A charter tour bus will depart from Baraboo at 7 am and Portage at 7:30 am, returning approximately 6:30 pm in Portage and 7 pm in Baraboo. June is Dairy Month in Wisconsin and what better way to celebrate this than with a trip north into Clark County and just beyond its border. Clark County has been one of Wisconsin’s leading milk producing counties and has lead the state with the most cows in production. A stop at Marieke Gouda Holland Family Cheese in Thorp will showcase their signature cheese made with an authentic Old-World recipe. A tour of the cheese factory is also included in this stop. This northern area of Wisconsin offers some wonderful quilt shops as well. The tour will stop at Brubaker Sewing located near Withee, Bolts of Fun Quilt Shop located in Thorp, and Pine Hollow Quilt & Variety Store located near Stanley. Lunch in Thorp will be provided as well. Detailed information and registration forms can be found on the Calico Capers Quilt Guild website http://www.ccqg.org or call Helen 608-981-2537 or Teri 608-369-4704. Reservations and payment due by May 14. Please feel free to invite your friends. Please note there will be NO refunds. If you sent payment and cannot attend, you can send someone in your place.