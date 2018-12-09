Blazing Stars 4H Club performs at Wisconsin State Fair, finishes in Top 10

The Blazing Stars 4H Club performed their play “The Great Kapok Tree” at the Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 8. Their performance was chosen to be in the Top 10, having received a score of 99 out of 100. Pictured are (back row): Davin Gunderson, Bruce Boron, Rayanne Burdick, Cailey Gunderson, and Mariah Boron; (front row): Silas Burdick, Hunter Burdick, McKenzie Heise, Marisa Verstegen, MaKayla Verstegen, and Savannah Heise. Not pictured: Matthew DeVito, Harley DeBolt, and Arielle Williams.