Blazing Stars 4-H decorate collection box

The Blazing Stars 4-H Club has decorated and set-up a collection box at the Wautoma Public Library to collect non-perishable and new toys/gifts to be donated to the Waushara Community Christmas Project. They invite community memebrs to drop items in the box, which will be at the library until Sunday, Dec. 9. Pictured are Rolland Monroe, Cailey Gunderson, Finnian Wall, Eiley Wall, Bruce Boron, Marisa Verstegen, Innish Wall, Peter Sherman, Mariah Boron, Sandra Sherman, Davin Gunderson, Mariah Boron, MaKayla Verstegen, Savannah Heise, Ellery Wall, Esca Wall, and McKenzie Heise.