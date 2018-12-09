Blazing Stars 4-H Club proudly displays County Fair ribbons

During their September meeting, the Blazing Stars 4H Club celebrated their success at the Waushara County Fair by displaying all the ribbons they received. Pictured are (back row): Mariah Boron, Ellery Wall, Innish Wall, Cailey Gunderson, Davin Gunderson, Rayanne Burdick, and Bruce Boron; (front row): Esca Wall, Eiley Wall, Levi Cocanower, Finnian Wall, Savannah Heise, MaKayla Verstegen, Hunter Brudick, McKenzie Heise, Silas Burdick, and Marisa Verstegen.