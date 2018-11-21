Bancroft American Legion announces drawing winners

The Bancroft American Legion Post 533 recently held their drawing on Nov. 15.

The prize winners are as followed: First Prize of $100–Leroy Hotchkiss; Second Prize of $75–Karl Kromriel; Third Prize of $50–Josh Kramer; Fourth Prize of $25–Jerry Lowe.

The Bancroft American Legion Post 533 appreciates everyone for the purchase of this fundraiser raffle ticket with these proceeds sponsoring three students in the Hunter Safety Course. They also appreciate Leroy Hotchkiss for donating the money back to the Post.