Anastasia Dillenberg speaks at Kiwanis meeting

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Anastasia Dillenberg on Sept. 20 as their guest speaker at their breakfast meeting at Culver’s. Anastasia went to the Skills USA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Kentucky June 2018 with her welding art sculpture that took first place at State and won her a place at the Nationals. Anastasia took welding classes her sophomore year just to try something new. She learned the basics in welding and Stick Welding. She then learned to Tig Weld and then Mig Welding in her Junior year. In the first semester of her Junior year she became a certificated welder. The welding art sculpture she is holding won first place at State and ninth place out of 48 students at Nationals. Anastasia explained it took her 40 hours to complete this project. She needed to draw out her plans then cut thin sheet metal pieces out with a plasma cutter and then Mig weld her 3D dragon together. The detail of her 3D dragon sculpture is so outstanding, the picture doesn’t do it justice. Anastasia is a senior at Wautoma High School and is involved in many activities like Senior Class Vice President, on student council, and in the Upward Bound Club for first generation college-bound students. She is still taking welding classes and plans on entering the competition again this year. The Wautoma Kiwanis Club was happy they were able to help Anastasia with sponsorship to attend Nationals in Kentucky. Follow the Wautoma Kiwanis Club on Facebook to see what is going on each week at meeting. Guests are always welcome to attend any meeting.