4H Club to host annual rabies clinic on Jan. 5

Each year, the Coloma Dynamites 4-H Club participates in many community service projects from having an aluminum can bin in town, to completing three highways clean ups, placing recycling bins at the Coloma Chicken Chew and County Fair, Coloma Chicken Chew grounds clean up, lending out the recycle bins, decorating Christmas trees at the community center, raking leaves and fall yard clean ups, caroling and gift bag delivery in town, and donations to food pantries and Community Christmas Project.

The 4-H Club starts out each new year with their annual rabies clinic to help dog owners obtain the paperwork needed for property tax season. This year’s clinic will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Coloma Park, south on County CH. There will be a cost for each vaccination.

Call Jessica Rettler at 715-228-5714 with questions.