4-H members receive Horse Show jackets

Waushara County 4-H Horse Project members Rachel Ballinger and Kaitlyn Brooks show off the new jackets they received for scoring the most points for showing their horses at the Waushara County Fair, Wautoma, in Western and English disciplines respectively. Ballinger showed two different horses in the Western Pleasure Show in Halter, Showmanship, Walk/Trot, Trail, Western Pleasure, Discipline on the Rail, and Horsemanship. Brooks showed two different horses as well in the English Pleasure Show in Halter, Showmanship, Walk/Trot, Hunter Hack, English Pleasure, Discipline on the Rail, and Equitation. The Horse Project members appreciate Specialty Apparel of Wautoma for donating the High Point Jackets and supporting Waushara County 4-H.