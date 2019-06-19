4-H Horse Project members enjoy Horse Camp

4-H Horse Project members from Waushara County recently enjoyed learning about and working with their horses at Horse Camp at the Waushara County Fairgrounds on June 7-9. Some of the educational topics included showmanship, ground manners, beginning horse basics, dressage, English and Western riding classes, trail, tack cleaning, and crafts and leatherwork. The camp is put on by the Waushara County 4-H Horse Association under the leadership of Nancy and Lori Kopach. Many community members and parents donated their time and energy to make the camp a success. This year’s logo was “Head, Heart, Hands, Health, Horse.” Pictured are (back): Elise Whitney, Mia Rigden, Joella Winkler, Micah Brooks, and Kendra Brinkman; (center): Kaitlyn Brooks, Maybelle Koehler, Rachel Ballinger, and Bryanna Winkler; (front): Donavin Rigden, Noah Ballinger, McKenzie Heise, McKayla Verstegen, Savannah Heise, and Sackett Brooks.