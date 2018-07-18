Take a trip to Branson with W-W Senior Center

Christmas will be ce-lebrated twice in 2018 for the Wautoma travelers who take in the Christmas in Branson trip. From Nov 13-19 you will enjoy a taste of Christmas in the Heartland of the Ozarks. This quality Lamers Motorcoach Tour has us enjoying the Drury Inn both on-the-road nights. Those who partake in this experience will enjoy seven highly-rated shows by some of the best Branson has to offer. Texas Tenors, SIX, The Brett Family, Down Home Country, The Dutton Family, and the Showboat Branson Belle Dinner Show all offer excellent entertainment with Christmas spirit. Sight and Sound Theatre’s production of Sampson will thrill us with live animals and incredible stage settings—an immersive performance you’ll be recounting long after your return home. The chosen hotel will include four nights in Branson in the Best Western Plus Landing View Inn, which is just a few blocks walk to the waterfront/downtown restaurant/shopping area. The Bellagio-style fountain in Branson Landing along the waterfront plays every hour on the hour with a delightful display of music, lights and water effects. The Inn offers an indoor swimming pool, and daily breakfast.

