Take a relaxing cruise this April with the Waushara Wautoma Senior Center

The Waushara Wautoma Senior Center is offering a Danube Delights River Cruise Tour in just a few months.

This quality Mayflower Cruise and Tour is slated for April 17-27, with 22 Meals (nine breakfasts, six lunches, and seven dinners) included. All meals onboard included with a variety of international cuisine, and featuring complimentary regional wines, beer, and soft drinks with both onboard lunches and dinners. Enjoy a seven-night cruise, a visit to five countries (Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany, and Czech Republic), and a two-night hotel stay and touring in Prague, Czech Republic.

There will be easy-to-understand English-speaking crew and local guides. All onboard gratuities will be included. There will also be complimentary bottled water in your stateroom, plus complimentary WiFi onboard, as well as bicycles for use ashore and personal listening device for onboard excursions.

Relax during a variety of onboard evening enter-tainment. All port charges will be included. Airport transfers on tour dates when air is provided by Mayflower Cruises & Tours The will be a cost per traveler, which includes double occupancy and air. Free airfare is still available. Please inquire for single traveler rates.

If you want to find out more detailed information about this high-quality tour offered by Mayflower, please contact Deb Konczal Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 920-787-2055 or stop at the Senior Center, located on W8220 Cottonville Ave., Wautoma. You do not need to be a senior or a member of the Senior Center to participate in this adventure.