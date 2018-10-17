WHS Class of 1968 hold 50th reunion

The Wautoma High School Class of 1968 recently held their 50th reunion at Silvercryst, Wautoma, on Oct. 13. Pictured are (back): Rick Royston, Carolyn Katovich Hurley, Kent Peterson, Glenn Arveson, Greg Olson, and Jim Gunderson; (fourth row): Jim Jarvis, Allen Shruck, Jim Turner, and Dennis Attoe; (third row): Bonnie Boucier Monacelli, Marlene Schimelpfenig Mirr, Bruce Corning & Darlene Walejko Corning, Acee Christman, and Elaine Johnson; (second row): Javier Seminario (former exchange student, originally from Peru, now Pennsylvania), Mary K. Rose, Nadine Daye Warsek, Judy Meckelberg Christman, Phoebe Humphrey Freese, and John Van Loon; (front row): Terry Rogers, Joan McNamee Lehman, and Bill Standke. Some of these classmates traveled from Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.