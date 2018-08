Wautoma High School alumni celebrated the Over 50 Club Reunion on July 28 at the World War II Memorial Building, Wautoma, as classes 1948, 1958, and 1968 were honored. Pictured are 1948 graduates Beth Smith Wilcox and Doris Bray Klusmeyer, 1958 graduates Jerald Keup and Garlon Peterson, and 1968 graduates Alan Erdman, Rick Royston, and Tom Pearson.