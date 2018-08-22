Wautoma High School Class of 1978 celebrates 40th reunion

Wautoma High School Class of 1978 had their 40th reunion on Aug.11 at Johann’s Bar & Grill in Richford. Thirty-eight members of the class were in attendance and classmates traveled from as far away as Colorado, Tennessee, and Massachusetts. Attendees included (back row): Jim Bartel, Kurt Chesbro, Steven Weiss, Babette Belter, Charlene Attoe Rabe, Mark Makemson, Bill Locy, Steve Sagmeister, and Steven Johannes; (second row): Linda Phelps, Willy Marks, Donna Borland Weiss, Michele Peterson Marks, Holly Thaldorf LaPlante, Margo Brakke, Char Featherston Nigbor, Kelly Watkins Van, Curtis Adams, LuAnn Krueger Speilman, Dee Pierotti Locy, Cheryl Kasubaski Gaffney, Mary Trochinski Borland, Kathyrn Eagan Auck, Crystal Radtke Buss, Nanci Olson, Cathy Campbell Favelle, Kay Pfaller Thompson, Cindy Jarvis Reilly, Carol Perry Lauer, Jeanne Poole Dowding, Melissa Kuehl, Jesse Ramirez, and Mari Frederick; (kneeling/sitting): Jenny Ahlers, Lori Glunn Andres, and Carol Williams Duquette.