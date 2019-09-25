Student scholarships available through VFW and Auxiliary

Students who enjoy creative writing are encouraged to participate in two Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary contests.

The first is the Patriot’s Pen writing contest for students in grades 6-8. This essay is to be only 300-400 words on the theme: What Makes America Great. The second is the Voice of Democracy speaking contest for students in grades 9-12. This project encourages a student to write an essay and then record that essay. The recording is to be no more than three to five minutes with the same theme: What Makes America Great. All students, including home schooled students, are eligible. The deadline for both entries is Thursday, Oct. 31.

The Patriotic Art contest for students in grades 9-12 has a deadline of March 31. Starting now will give those talented students plenty of time to create and complete their work of art. Two-dimensional art must be on canvas or paper. Three dimensional art can also be entered; however, digital art, photography, and jewelry are not accepted.

New this year is an art contest for students in grades K-8. This contest is called Illustrating America. There are three divisions: K-2, 3-5, and 6-8. Now, younger students are able to create pictures of how they see the world in drawings and paintings.

Complete rules for all of these contests can be found online or by contacting a local VFW or Auxiliary member. In Plainfield, please contact Sue Zouski at 715-335-6900.