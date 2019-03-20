Scholarship opportunities available through Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary have several scholarship opportunities available to students beyond completing high school and beyond. Some of them have already been selected for this year, but there is still time to apply for others.

The Auxiliary Lillian Campbell Medical Scholarship has two awards. There is a $1,000 scholarship to a person currently enrolled in a medical field and $750 scholarship designated for EMTs or Paramedics. Students applying for the $1,000 scholarship must be in enrolled in a college or technical college medial field at least one year prior to applying. For the $750 scholarship, the student may be a first year medical student. Applicants or a member of their immediate family must have served in the military. The deadline is coming fast: Monday, April 1.

The VFW Frank N. Brown scholarship is for graduating high school seniors. The applicant must be a Wisconsin resident and the grandson/granddaughter, son/daughter of a VFW or Auxiliary member in good standing. The deadline for this application is Tuesday, April 30.

The VFW Sports Clip Help A Hero Scholarship offers several opportunities to service members and veterans. Applicants may be retired, honorably discharged or a member of the National Guard or Reserves. The deadline for fall scholarships is Tuesday, April 30. Applications for the spring semester will be accepted Aug. 1–Nov. 15.

Scholarship opportunities to keep in mind for next year include the Veterans Tribute scholarship. This scholarship is available to children ages 16-18 of all military veterans, active duty military, National Guard, and Reserves. There is also a VFW Auxiliary Continuing Education Scholarship. This scholarship is intended to assist members who wish to further their education by pursuing a college degree at a technical school. The spouse, daughter, and son of the member are also eligible. Applicants must be 18 or older. The qualifying member must have been and Auxiliary member for one year prior to application.

Information all of these scholarships is available online at the VFW or Auxiliary website or you may contact Sue Zouski of the Plainfield VFW Auxiliary at 7155-335-6900 or 69slski@gmail.com.