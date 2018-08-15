FVTC Wautoma Regional Center Manager to speak at WR Kiwanis meeting on Aug. 21

After seeing the new Fox Valley Technical College, Wautoma Regional Center reach completion, the Wild Rose Kiwanis Club was eager to learn more about career preparation classes as well as classes to enhance personal interests, such as ball room dance or gardening.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, Christine Brown, Manager of the Wautoma Regional Center, will share information about the progress of the new facility. She will explain the need, the planning and preparation, the current status, and the Center’s potential. FVTC wants to serve the Waushara area with a positive impact for students, the workforce, and the community.

Christine will speak after a brief club meeting, which begins at 7 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join the Wild Rose Kiwanis Club for coffee and continental breakfast along with the meeting or to come just in time for the speaker about 7:20 a.m.

Wild Rose Kiwanis meets the first and third Tuesdays with guest speakers each third Tuesday. Wild Rose Kiwanis meetings are held at the Wild Rose Community Room adjacent to the Patterson Memorial Library, 500 Division Ave, Wild Rose. Visit www.WildRoseKiwanis.org for updates or like them on Facebook.