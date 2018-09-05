Berlin High School Alumni Association appreciates volunteers

The Berlin High School (BHS) Alumni Association began in 1871. ALL graduates of BHS are considered members of the Alumni Association. In the long-standing tradition, celebrating 147 years of Alumni Banquets in order to honor & welcome graduates as new Alumni members into the association, many volunteers have donated their ideas, talents, time, money and service to preserve and grow this hometown association to what it is today. This association would not still be active after 147 years without the dedication of alumni members and school staff who volunteer on the night of the banquet, attend monthly meetings, work on projects, maintain member database, track historical information, write articles & books, present the association’s mission to the new graduates & families and so much more. Each of these volunteers is a gift to the association and speaking of the tradition, each gains the satisfaction of working as a team to ring in another successful banquet. The Alumni Association Board of Directors has 13 positions and each person and position bring great value to the table. The meetings are held monthly during the school year. Positions include President (Donna McMartin), Vice President (Amanda Toney), Secretary (Dina Dretske), Treasurer (Kathy Morris), Public Relations (Judy Martin, Ramona Miracle, Cindy Stobbe, Donna Kirk, Chris Kalupa, Julie Trochinski, Patti Batenhorst and Rachel Bending). The Board of Di

