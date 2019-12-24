Third graders go caroling at Senior Center

On Dec. 18, the third grade students in Dave Woyak’s class from Riverview Elementary School, Wautoma, traveled to the Waushara-Wautoma Senior Center, Wautoma, to spread some Christmas cheer. The students passed out homemade Christmas cards to the senior citizens that came to eat lunch at the Center. Then, the students sang Christmas songs to the enthusiastic audience. The third-graders also made cards to be delivered with the meals for the home-bound people that get their meals delivered through Meals-On-Wheels. A good time was had by all participants. Pictured are (front): Owen Weiland, James Gundrum, Erich McManis, Quinn Gruszka, Kole Gray, Paiton Davis, Alex Woyak, and Karla Torres; (back): Braedyn Marks, Izabella Cereceres, Emily Zuniga, Abby Espinoza Torres, Parker Grenier, Aidin Dahlke Raymond, Finn Thompson, and Axton Miller.