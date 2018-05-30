Black Hawk Folk Society to welcome Escaping Pavement

Black Hawk Folk Society invites you to spend an afternoon in downtown Mt. Morris’ beautiful lakeside park on Sunday, June 10. The park provides a perfect setting for that day’s concert by Escaping Pavement, a Detroit duo known and loved for their folk, country, blues, and Americana repertoire. The music begins at 2 pm. All are welcome to come early for a potluck lunch at 1 pm—enjoy great food, mingle with the performers, meet friends, and make new friends. Mt. Morris Town Park offers parking and handicap friendly facilities. Lawn chairs, insect repellant, and sunscreen recommended. Escaping Pavement artists Emily Burns and Aaron Markovitz create a special magic with only a guitar, mandolin, and their two voices. The duo has performed together for well over a decade and have released several CD’s. Escaping Pavement was selected and featured as an official showcase artist at last October’s Folk Alliance Midwest Conference in Iowa City. General admission tic-kets will be sold at the park entrance that afternoon. Advance tickets will also be available for Black Hawk Folk Society’s annual folk fest on Saturday, July 14, which is also in Mt. Morris Town Park. Black Hawk Folk Society is a non-profit volunteer-driven group dedicated to bringing quality music to central Wisconsin. For more information about this concert in the park, the July festival, how to become a sponsor, or how you can support Black Hawk in other ways, please visit blackhawkfolk.org, call 920-295-2030, or visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BlackHawkFolk.