Join the Master Gardeners for a free garden presentation

Lifetime gardener Sophie D’Orazio, known by many throughout the area for her captivating workshops and presentations, will be sharing her wealth of knowledge and experience on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waushara County Courthouse Demo room, located on 209 S. St. Marie, Wautoma.

The topics being discussed are: Using natural objects from your yard to make attractive garden art; where did flowers come from and how did they get here; how to make seed tape including how to use it in square foot gardening; the language of flowers—meanings and use in paintings and photos.

The presentation is guaranteed to interest and entertain anyone who loves gardening. This event is sponsored by the Waushara County Master Gardener Association.