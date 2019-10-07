Wild Rose Days donates to Playground Restoration Fund

The Wild Rose Days Committee presented Matt Wilbert, Wild Rose Elementary principal, with a check for the Playground Restoration Fund. The check was used to purchase new nets for the soccer goals. The playground is open to the public. New equipment has been made available by many generous contributions to the Playground Fund. Wild Rose Days will be held July 26 and 27 at Roberts Park and has the goal of providing family entertainment for a reasonable cost. More information is available at www.wildrosedays.com or on their Facebook page. Pictured are Tara Anderson, Landon Anderson, Emica Marquez, Espn Marquez, Scott Kruzela, and Jozie Kruzela.