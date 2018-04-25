Donation Rummage Sale to be held in Hancock on April 28

The Hancock Citizens Committee will be holding their 7th Annual Donation Rummage Sale on Saturday, April 28 at the Hancock Community Center at 420 N. Jefferson St., from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature Smiley’s Cinnamon Rolls, bake sale and lunch. Donations are requested of clean, gently used and new saleable items, no clothes or shoes. Donations may be dropped off at the Community Center on Thursday, April 26 from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or drop off, please contact Cindy Johnson 715-249-5123, Lucy Vezina 715-249-5563 or Wendy Hetzel 715-249-5947.