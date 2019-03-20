AMVETS Lady Auxiliary Post 13 donates to Blue Ribbons Kids’ Day

On March 18 at the Waushara Argus Office, Wautoma, the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 13 of Redgranite donated a car set as a door prize for the Blue Ribbons Kids’ Day, which will be on Saturday, April 6 at Parkside Middle School, Wautoma. Post 13 has been donating a car seat every year for the last 27 years. AMVETS Mary Woiak said that donating a car seat each year, “is a priority to the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.” Pictured are Jan Novak, AMVETS Bonnie Hopkins, AMVETS Post 13 First VP Mary Woiak, Mary LaBlanc of Human Services, Cindy Loa of Human Services, and Justine Riesterer with AmeriCorps Public Health.