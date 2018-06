Dean and Carol Ayars, Green Bay, flew their 1959 Beechcraft Bonanza airplane to the Wautoma airport June 16 to enjoy the annual EAA Chapter 1331 Y50 Cluckenfarten Fly-In/Drive-In. The couple, who used to own a business in Wautoma, met with friends Nolan and Sherry Kelley for lunch.

