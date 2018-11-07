Coloma Dynamites 4H helps at Chicken Chew

Each June, the Coloma Dynamites 4H Club helps at the Coloma Lions Club Chicken Chew. The club sets up their recycling bins Friday night, cleans up the park on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and cleans again on Sunday evening. Members and their families also participate in the parade by handing out candy and stadium cups as a part of their June Dairy promotion. Pictured here is Addyson Rettler from the Coloma Dynamites giving cups to Chad Meyer, his daughters Connley and Elaina Meyer, and fellow parade attendee Rachel Curry.