Rural Rembrandts welcome colored pencil artist Rhonda Nass

At the Tuesday, July 23 meeting, the Rural Rembrandt Art Club will host a demonstration by Prairie du Sac artist Rhonda Nass. A professional artist for over four decades, Rhonda uses colored pencil to create photorealistic drawings of nature. After being told by her high school art teacher that she will never be an artist, Rhonda obtained a degree in art education from UW-Madison, and she and her husband Rick started an illustration business called Ampersand.

The Rural Rembrandt business meeting will be held Tuesday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. in the Wautoma Public Library meeting room. Rhonda’s demo will follow the meeting at 2 p.m. There is a small fee for non-members.

The club meets April through November on the fourth Tuesday of the month. they always welcome new members. Their mission is to promote the creative arts within the community and to afford a means of education, encouragement, and opportunity for emerging artists,

To learn more about the club, go to www.ruralrembrandts.com or call our president Sue DeLain at (920) 293-4648.