Call to artists for Regional Art Show

The Rural Rembrandt Art Club of Wautoma is sponsoring The Regional Art Show, WRAP along with WRAA to be held on June 2, at the Wautoma Senior Center 1.4 miles south of Wautoma on Highway 22. The deadline to enter is May 18, details at go.wisc.edu/wrap. Artwork may be delivered by 9 a.m. on June 2. The judge and program demo will be done by Dawn Marie Olson of Stevens Point. The topic of the demo will be Watercolors, keeping them transparent, clean and bright. The public is invited and there is a nominal fee for non-members. For more information call Patsy Radtke, 920.240.6944.