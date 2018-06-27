Locals enter National Columbia Junior Show

Courtney and Seth Bauck, children of Chris and Sara Hildebrandt and grandchildren of Dave and Mary Traxel, ages 11 and 9, of Plainfield, were among thirty-seven exhibitors who traveled to Gillette, Wyoming, to participate in the 2018 National Columbia Junior Show. They showed their yearling ewes in a record setting field of 44 yearling ewes filled with tough competition. Seth’s ewe stood twelfth in his Jr. Show class, while Courtney took first and second in her classes. She then combined her ewes to take first place in the pair of yearling ewes class. The following day, they competed in the futurity comeback show. In this show, sheep that were purchased the previous summer return to compete for cash prizes.

